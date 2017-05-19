Take a trance on Rugby hypnotist to help achieve your weight goals

A Rugby hypnotist who once struggled with her weight is looking to help other people who want to win the battle of the bulge.

Anne Barnard believes she can give people the tools to reach their perfect weight.

She said: “I see so many clients who struggle with their weight and I’m so cross that they keep going back to diet clubs because they don’t know what else to do, even if they can’t keep the weight off.

“I’ve struggled with my weight myself so want to share my secret and my sessions are open to men and women.

“I decided that I want to teach people what to do by giving them tools to reach their perfect weight, easily and without any gimmicks.”

Anne draws on her expertise from the world of hypnotism, acupuncture and Western medicine.

“I’ve set up a Facebook group for everyone who attends my new sessions so that we can support each other,” she said.

“It’s only £10 per session and £55 for the whole course.”

Anne also has a high success rate of helping couples with fertility issues.

For more information on Anne’s sessions, telephone (01788) 810154 or 07505 057801.

A deposit is needed to secure a place as numbers are limited.

The sessions start in Dunchurch in July.