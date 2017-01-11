Tasty new look for deli

A Rugby deli has had a fresh new makeover for the New Year.

Thomas Adkins, who runs Delish Kitchen, in Bank Street, said a number of exciting new changes have been taking place at the restaurant.

He said: “We’ve got a lighter, brighter, more spacious deli, including new comfy seating to sit with a Revelation coffee and watch the world go by.

“Our deli counter has been revamped and now includes a wide selection of homemade goodness, including sausage rolls, filled paninis, tarts, pies, quiches and a selection of salads. We also have croissants and pain au chocolat for those people in Rugby who want a lighter breakfast or as a little treat with an espresso.”

Emma Taylor is the front of house manager and the other staff are Mr Adkins, Eve Singleton, Evie Marinska, Tor Johnson, Brynley Hart and Karolina Lewszyk.

Thomas added: “We have homemade cakes and we are now open from 8am for those who need a caffeine fix in the morning.

“We’re also starting a new burger night is going to take place on the first Thursday of every month as well as acoustic nights and bistro nights.”

Staff also supply a range of vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.