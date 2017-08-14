Tea party marks return of project to tackle loneliness in Rugby’s elderly

A 1950s tea party will be held this Friday (August 18) at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum to celebrate the return of a project, named The Good Times, aiming to tackle loneliness in the elderly.

The project, launched in 2016, is aimed at elderly people living with dementia and offers a range of free sessions aiming to tackle loneliness and isolation by increasing social interaction.

Cllr Heather Timms, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for growth and investment, said: “By placing a particular emphasis on supporting older people living with dementia and their carers, The Good Times offers a welcome break from routine and can help create a sense of place and purpose for those who have become lonely and isolated.

“The project also creates an environment where older people can develop new friendships, build confidence and, most importantly, have fun.”

In addition to monthly craft sessions at the Art Gallery and Museum, regular sessions also take place at Age UK’s Claremont Centre, in Clifton Road, and the Hospital of St Cross.

The return of the project came after a £3,160 grant from Public Health Warwickshire and a £1,100 grant from Friends of the Hospital of St Cross will mean sessions held at the hospital will increase to three a month.

The tea party will be held between 1pm and 4pm and entertainment will include classic songs from the decade and a dance display from Strictly Jitterbug.

For more information about The Good Times, visit www.ragm.co.uk/goodtimes