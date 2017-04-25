Thieves target sports clubs in Rugby

Police are reminding residents to be vigilant after three sports clubs in Rugby were broken into.

The three break-ins all took place over the last few days.

The first incident (incident number 368 of April 23) happened between 10am and 8.15pm on Sunday April 23.

Offenders smashed a glass panel in the fire exit door of a bowling club in Bawnmore Road and once inside, they opened the cool room door and stole a bottles of spirits, including vodka, whisky and brandy before making off.

Another break-in (incident number 253 of April 23) happened at 3.20pm on Sunday April 23, where offender(s) cut through barbed wire fencing to enter the grounds of a bowling club in Bilton Road. They then kicked open a door into an outbuilding.

They then went on to forced open the main door into the club house, which caused damage to the lock and door. This activated the intruder alarm.

The intruders removed two optics from the wall of the bar and spilt alcohol before making off. Nothing appears to have been stolen from the outbuilding or club house.

The third break-in (incident 127 of April 24) happened sometime during Sunday night going into Monday morning.

The intruders smashed the glass door at a football club premises in Webb Ellis Road and then entered the building. The thieves then stole several items from the bar.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have any information about the incidents to call them on 101 quoting the incident number given above.