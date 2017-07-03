Threatened Rugby borough children’s centres revealed as consultation begins

The five children’s centres under threat of closure in Rugby borough and those that may be kept were revealed as the council’s consultation on cutting costs opened.

Warwickshire County Council is looking to cut its children’s services budget by £1.18m with numerous centres needing to be scrapped and others turned into ‘family hubs’.

Cawston and Dunchurch, Hillmorton, Long Lawford, Newbold, Wolston children’s centres are proposed for closure, while Boughton Leigh, Claremont and Oakfield centres would be transformed.

Portfolio holder for children’s services Cllr Jeff Morgan said services need to change as the consultation opened at midday on Thursday (June 29).

“I want to be very clear that these proposals are not about stopping services,” he said.

“The proposals are driven by a need to transform services.

“They are about Warwickshire changing the way it does things, working more closely with communities and protecting those who are in greatest need of support.

“Now is the best time to reconfigure the way we do things to give the right support, for the right issue, at the right time with flexibility to adapt the future.

“These proposals will ensure that Warwickshire’s offer to all its children is responsive to the needs of today and agile enough to adapt to the challenges of the future.”

The county council says it will explore any opportunities within the community and providers to continue to offer services at the remaining centres.

In doing this, it will have to consider the reduced resources available and the future suitability of each centre based on access, location and whether there are alternative community-based venues nearby, a spokesman said.

To complete the questionnaire online and for further information go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask.

The consultation information is also available in alternative formats, email familyhubs@warwickshire.gov.uk or phone 01926 742350 for more details.

Public meetings will also take place across the county starting on July 20, the dates and times will be made available on the consultation website.

