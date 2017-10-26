Three injured after three-vehicle crash near Rugby

Three people have been injured after a three-vehicle crash near Rugby this morning (Thursday October 26).

The crash happened on the A5 at the Catthorpe Interchange at 6am.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When ambulance staff arrived they found a car, a small van and a lorry had been involved in the collision. There were three patients.

“A 63-year-old man from the van was complaining of abdominal and hand pain. Firefighters worked with ambulance staff to extricate the man safely after the roof had been removed.

“After further assessment, he was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“A 45-year-old man in the same vehicle had right arm and leg pain. He was immobilised before being taken to the same hospital.

“The third patient was a 41-year-old woman from the car. She had managed to get out of the vehicle but was complaining of back, left arm and shoulder pain.

“She was immobilised and taken to hospital in Coventry.”