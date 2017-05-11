Time of change for Rugby band Transition

Covers band Transition is heading for a new era after lead singer Lorne Clarke, centre, decided to move on.

The band got together for ‘one night only’, for a wedding at Bilton Evangelical Church 15 years ago but since then they’ve played more than 75 gigs, at all kinds of events – and at three of the band’s own weddings.

The band will carry on but Lorne’s last performance is at Cawston Community Hall this Saturday, May 13, from 7pm-11pm and tickets are £7 from 07715 905359, emailing philmaggs@tiscali.co.uk or on the door.

Lorne said: “I’ve had 15 years singing and playing with my amazing Transition band buddies. But it’s time to move on and do something else – what that something else is I’m not certain yet.

“One thing I will however be doing in the future is going to see Transition, their new line-up and dance the night away.”