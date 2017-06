Hollywood megastar Tom Hardy stunned drivers after he pulled up at an Esso garage in nearby Nuneaton halfway through taking his motorbike test.

The actor looked a far cry from his Mad Max character dressed in high-vis jacket with L-plates attached to his bike on Saturday afternoon (June 24).

Joanne Vowles takes a selfie with Tom Hardy at a Nuneaton petrol station. Photo: SWNS NNL-170626-144832001

Mum-of-two Joanne Vowles, 48, said she was left ‘gobsmacked’ when she spotted the Batman and Legend star filling up at the garage in the Whitestone area of the town.