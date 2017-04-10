Top titles for two Rugby girls

Ambitious girls took part in a highly competitve competition for top beauty titles.

Rugby now has a brand new Miss Rugby, Paris Summer Allen, and Junior Miss Rugby Sydney Wheatley.

Paris, 19, is a GB modern pentathlete who dreams of being in the Olympics and Sydney, 16, is an A level student who loves playing football.

The grand finals of the Miss Coventry and Warwickshire finals were held at Bedworth Liberal Club and attracted 25 contestants from all over Warwickshire.

Paris now goes to the semi finals at Kelham Hall Newark in June and Sydney will go forward to Britain’s Junior Miss next year.

The annual pageant is now in its 20th year and is run by local mother and daughter team Diane Slater and Jayne Bradshaw.

Jayne was the first Miss Rugby to participate in the Miss England heats and since then the pair have taken over running the competition.

Diane said: “What we love about the competition is the charity and community work which we are dedicated to raising thousands each year.

“This year we supported Coventry & Warwickshire Mind which contestants were encouraged to raise funds for. They raised a staggering £6,449

Paris won a series of titles on her way to being crowned Miss Rugby 2017, which include Miss Sportswoman where Paris went head to head with 17 contestants for a military boot camp style session ending with the last woman standing burpees challenge.

Her main focus is to raise funds for Beauty with a Purpose ahead of the semi-finals where she will be aiming to secure a place at the grand final – Resorts World Birmingham to represent Rugby.

Sydney is raising money for the local Rugby homeless charity Hope4. On May 27 she will be sleeping rough on the streets.

She said: “I’m keen to raise as much money as I can for charity as I can.”

Sydney wants to show people pageants are not just about looks, but helping the community too.

She has a Just Giving page for her Hope4 work. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sydney-Wheatley?utm_id=13

Sponsor or book Paris for an event by emailing Paris-allen@sky.com