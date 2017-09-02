Tragedy if you missed Jive Talkin’ at Belgrade

Jive Talkin’ - Belgrade Theatre - August 31

The Belgrade should be rightly proud of putting on a stupendous show by the Bee Gee’s tribute act – Jive Talkin’. From the opening number, You should be dancin’, followed by their first No 1 hit, Massachusetts, to the final song in their second set the eponymous Jive Talkin’, they had the audience clapping, waving, singing and dancing along with them. The Bee Gees’ songbook stretches back 50 years, and has withstood the test of time. All the favourites were there, including, of course, their disco hits, such as Stayin’ Alive, and Night Fever, which really whipped up the audience, together with some more obscure songs, and ones that were written for other artists, such as Islands in the Stream, and an acoustic medley of some others. Their interaction with the audience was very good with some humorous moments thrown in too for good measure.

As with the Bee Gees, Jive Talkin’ are a family concern with brothers Garry and Darren Simmons, as Barry and Maurice Gibb respectively, who originally started the group over 25 years ago, and were joined by Darren’s son Jack as Robin Gibb in 2014. And, as with the Bee Gees, the family unit have created a fantastic three part harmony, backed up by a superb five piece band. Garry’s falsetto voice was impressive, as was the quavering voice of Jack, and ably backed up by Darren on vocals and keyboard, so much so, that if you closed your eyes then you wouldn’t have known you were listening to a tribute act.

It was a thoroughly enjoyable and entertaining night, and left the audience wanting even more by the end, after the boys brought the house down with their encore, Tragedy. It would be great to see them back at the Belgrade, but they already have their tour dates fixed through to this time next year, and if you want to see them, then have a look on their website www.beegeesstory.com to check out when they are next near here. To see what other fantastic shows the Belgrade have to come go to www.belgrade.co.uk/whats-on/?year=2017.

The Bee Gees music has been Stayin’ Alive for the last 50 years, and with Jive Talkin’, it is likely to stay alive for some time to come yet.

Paul Ingram