Train services between Coventry and Rugby are expected to be disrupted until 5pm today (Feburary 2) due to signalling problems.

A statement from National Rail said: “The signalling problem between Coventry and Rugby has been rectified and all lines have now re-opened.

“Trains may continue to be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes as services return to normal.

“CrossCountry services are affected by this and are being delayed by up to 15 minutes because of the congestion at Coventry station.”