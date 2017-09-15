Trains from Rugby to London disrupted by fire

London Midland and Virgin trains from Rugby to London have been disrupted due to a fire in Harrow.

London Midland is advising its passengers not to travel between Milton Keynes and London Euston today after a major fire at a commercial property in Harrow means mainline train services cannot currently run to the capital.

A spokesman for London Midland said: "While the emergency services are dealing with the fire it simply isn't possible to run trains through the area."

London Midlands state the fire closed the mainline around 12:30am.

London Midland is reminding passengers delayed by 30 minutes or more to claim compensation.

