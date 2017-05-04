BREAKING: Rugby trains suspended after ‘person hit by train’ at Tile Hill

Some rail services from Rugby are suspended after a person was hit by a train at Tile Hill, near Coventry, this morning (Thursday, May 4).

Emergency services are on scene and are dealing with the situation.

All trains between Northampton and Birmingham International are temporarily cancelled and disruption is expected to last until 1.30pm.

Road transport has been requested between Birmingham International and Northampton calling al all stations as a shuttle service.

National Express West Midlands bus routes 11A & 11C, 14, 59, 97 & X1 and National Express Coventry bus routes 5, 18 & 18A are taking London Midland tickets.

Cross Country accepting London Midland tickets between Nuneaton to Birmingham New Street and Chiltern between Leamington Spa to Birmingham Moor Street

Cross Country passengers may also travel on London Midland services between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International.

If you would like to follow this incident on Twitter, use #TileHill.

Services on the West Coast Mainline are running as normal.

