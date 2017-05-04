BREAKING: Rugby trains suspended as man dies after train hit

Some rail services from Rugby are suspended as a man died after being hit by a train at Tile Hill, near Coventry, this morning (Thursday, May 4).

All trains between Northampton and Birmingham International are temporarily cancelled and disruption is expected to last until 1.30pm.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “A man has sadly died after he was struck by a train at Tile Hill station this morning.

“Officers from British Transport Police were called at 10.10am and attended alongside paramedics.

“Officers are now working to identify the man and inform his family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Road transport has been requested between Birmingham International and Northampton calling al all stations as a shuttle service.

National Express West Midlands bus routes 11A & 11C, 14, 59, 97 & X1 and National Express Coventry bus routes 5, 18 & 18A are taking London Midland tickets.

Cross Country accepting London Midland tickets between Nuneaton to Birmingham New Street and Chiltern between Leamington Spa to Birmingham Moor Street

Cross Country passengers may also travel on London Midland services between Birmingham New Street and Birmingham International.

Services on the West Coast Mainline are running as normal.