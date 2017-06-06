Cawston roundabout roadworks ‘will be finished by next Friday’

The much-maligned Cawston roundabout roadworks will be completed by next Friday (June 16), according to the council.

Residents and motorists have suffered for months as the roadworks on the Coventry Road roundabout have dragged on with little sign of them being completed.

The now legendary Cawston roundabout works NNL-170704-132045001

A Warwickshire County Council spokesman apologised again for the disruption caused by the roadworks but said the scheme is close to being finished.

“Having met with the contractors working on the Cawston roundabout development yesterday (Monday, June 5) it is apparent that the scheme is now approaching substantial completion,” he said.

“We are assured that the remaining works on the site will be complete by Friday, June 16, and that those elements that are left to complete will be carried out in such a way that there will be minimal disruption to motorist.

“Warwickshire County Council would like to apologise for any disruption caused to residents and motorists while these works have been ongoing and thank them for their continuing patience.”

The county council’s website still says the roadworks will be finished by this Friday (June 9), having missed the May deadline like they missed the April and original January ones.

The scheme began in October to add a fifth exit to the roundabout for new homes on the neighbouring field, as well as adding a pedestrian crossing and upgrading the bus stop shelter, pavement, street lighting, and signage.

