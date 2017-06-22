Child in hospital with serious injuries after crash near Wolvey

A child was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car collided with a hedge near Wolvey this afternoon (Thursday, June 22).

Police, two ambulances and the Northampton and Warwickshire Air Ambulance were called to the B4114 Smockington Lane shortly after 2pm after reports of a crash.

A blue Audi had left the road and collided with a hedge near the Pesto at the Axe and Compass.

A child suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics before taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“It is unknown at this time if the driver who is in their 30s, received any injuries,” police said.

The road is closed from the Axe and Compass roundabout to the A5 six-ways junction.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 236 of June 22.