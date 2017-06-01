Deadline to finish Cawston roundabout works missed again

The expected end of roadworks at a roundabout in Cawston has been pushed back again as builders missed the ‘end of May’ deadline.

Residents and motorists have suffered for months as the roadworks on the Coventry Road roundabout seem never-ending with multiple delays.

Warwickshire County Council’s website was updated today (Thursday, June 1) saying the work is now expected to be done by June 9.

The work began in October to build a fifth arm of the roundabout to serve future homes towards Lime Tree Village, plus realigning the roads, adding a pedestrian crossing and a bus stop shelter.

They were originally meant to be completed by January but ‘uncharted utility services’ pushed it back to April, before being changed to May.

The council has been contacted for comment.

End almost in sight for roundabout work