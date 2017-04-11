Dozens gather to see Flying Scotsman pass through Rugby

Dozens gathered at Rugby train station to see the iconic train, the Flying Scotsman, pass through today (Tuesday, April 11).

The legendary steam engine came from Nuneaton and reached Rugby at around 4pm, before heading south towards Long Buckby.

It passed through rural Rugby borough as the line goes past Shilton, Ansty, Easenhall, Cathiron and Newbold.

Trainspotters old and young gathered on the platform to get a glimpse of the world famous train.

The visit is part of the locomotive’s journey from Keighley, in Yorkshire, to East Grinstead, in Sussex.

The Flying Scotsman came into service in 1923 on the London and North Eastern Railway, the first train to do so, having been built in Doncaster.

It was restored last year and is running a tour programme this year, hence the train passing through Rugby.