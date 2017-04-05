Driver vanishes after car flips in Thurlaston

A car ended up on its roof after crashing in Thurlaston last night (Tuesday, April 4), with the driver leaving the scene.

Warwickshire Police was called after reports of a dark blue Audi A5 flipping on the junction of Main Street and Coventry Road shortly before 11.30pm.

The driver was nowhere to be seen. No further details are available at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle, and the manner it was being driven, before the crash is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 416 of April 4.