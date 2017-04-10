Find out more about railway vegetation work

Residents living near the railway in rural west Rugby borough are invited to find out more about upcoming vegetation management work in the area.

Network Rail will be removing trackside trees and plants along an eight mile section of route between Willenhall Lane, Coventry, and Rugby from April 24.

Residents in the villages of Brandon, Wolston, Church Lawford and Long Lawford are invited to attend two drop-in sessions tomorrow and Wednesday.

Visitors can find out more about the work, meet the project team and understand how it might affect them.

Network Rail senior arborist Stephen Lowe said: “Vegetation management is an essential part of railway maintenance and is crucial to keeping both trains and passengers safe on the railway network.

“We encourage those living near the railway to come along and understand the work we are doing and how it may affect them.

“Our project team will be on hand to answer any questions and address any concerns they may have.”

Last year across Britain, around 1,000 trains collided with fallen trees or large branches – a number Network Rail is keen to reduce.

Each year there are increased instances of trees and branches blocking or closing lines, disrupting passengers’ journeys.

The first event is at Long Lawford Methodist Church, in School Street, Long Lawford, from 6-7.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday, April 11).

Alternatively visit Brandon and Wolston Village Hall, in Main Street, Wolston, from 4-7pm on Wednesday (April 12).

Residents unable to attend the event can ask any questions or find out more information by calling Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41.