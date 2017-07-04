Find out more about Rugby mast site link road

Developers of the new neighbourhood on the mast site are holding an information event about the link road connecting it to Rugby tomorrow (Wednesday, July 5).

The first phase of this 1.5-mile stretch of road will begin at the end of July and Urban&Civic is offering residents a chance to find out more about the 18-month project.

Urban&Civic's Johanne Thomas said: “We have had regular communications with our neighbouring communities, keeping them up to date with progress at Houlton and handling any issues that arise.

"The link road is viewed positively locally as a relief road to the villages of Hillmorton and Clifton and its early delivery has been welcomed by local residents.

“The construction of a road of this size is a major project and we made a commitment to people to keep them informed along the way and this event and the accompanying information leaflet is the first of these exercises.”

Connecting to the existing junction at Butlers Leap, the new road will cross the canal over a new bridge and then run parallel to the canal, crossing Hillmorton Lane and on to the edge of the new development of Houlton.

Work will begin at the Hillmorton Lane junction and shortly after at the Butlers Leap junction and then connect up over the course of the 18 months.

The contractor delivering the works on behalf of Urban&Civic is Northamptonshire-based Galiford Try.

The road is being built well-ahead of its original timescales thanks to Urban&Civic securing a government loan from the Homes and Communities Agency to accelerate the delivery.

The drop-in event is at the Townsend Memorial Hall in Clifton from 4-7pm.

For more information on the development of Houlton and the link road visit www.houltonrugby.co.uk.