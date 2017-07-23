Hillmorton speeding concerns in spotlight after kitten killed by car

A Hillmorton resident is heart-broken after her beloved kitten was run over and killed – putting speeding motorists on a notorious road back in the spotlight.

Ann Palmer was devastated to find out her two-year-old cat Rosie had been killed on Monday, particularly as her late son encouraged her to get the kitten after another cat was run over last year.

“It’s just tragic and on Monday morning I just felt so angry and I felt like putting my car across the road and stopping them as they don’t think about the damage they do to people,” she said.

“What if it was a child?”

Motorists speeding on The Kent has been an issue for residents for many years and this week’s incident is the latest to prompt calls for traffic-calming measures.

Warwickshire County Councillors for Hillmorton Yousef Dahmash and Kathryn Lawrence said they are working with residents to find a solution to the issue.

“I am very aware of the speeding problems on The Kent and nearby roads, particularly Lower Street, and recently met with highways engineers on site to discuss potential speed calming schemes,” Cllr Dahmash said.

“This is a huge priority for me and I will be consulting directly with local residents in the coming weeks on potential solutions to this long-standing issue.”

Ann contacted Labour Party campaigner Jim Ellis after her cat died about the issue of speeding motorists in a bid to get something done.

Jim said: “Ann told me she has heard nothing from councillors regarding the overturned car and this is not the first cat she has lost under a speeding vehicle.

“I would caution that while its an awful experience to lose a pet – it’s a tragic outcome if its a child.

“Ann and the community on The Kent has asked for a solution, over many years and are still waiting.

“We recognise budgets are tight. But a creative solution needs to be found.”

The Advertiser reported last month a man in his 20s was injured after his car flipped following a collision with a parked vehicle on The Kent.