Iconic train Flying Scotsman to pass through Rugby today

The iconic train, the Flying Scotsman, will be passing through Rugby today (Tuesday, April 11).

The legendary steam engine is coming from Nuneaton and is due to reach Rugby at around 4pm, heading southbound towards Long Buckby.

It will pass through rural Rugby borough as the line goes past Shilton, Ansty, Easenhall, Cathiron and Newbold.

The visit is part of the locomotive’s journey from Keighley, in Yorkshire, to East Grinstead, in Sussex.

The Flying Scotsman came into service in 1923 on the London and North Eastern Railway, the first train to do so, having been built in Doncaster.

It was restored last year and is running a tour programme this year, hence the train passing through Rugby.