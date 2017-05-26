Large diesel spillage causing delays on M6 near Rugby

A large diesel spillage is causing long delays on the M6 near Rugby with one lane closed today (Friday, May 26).

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between junctions one and two after reports of a oil leak at around 9am.

One fire engine from Rugby, one from Lutterworth and the specialist Environment Protection Unit from Alcester were mobilised along with a hazardous materials officer.

The incident involved one heavy goods vehicle with a ruptured diesel tank which had leaked approximately 300 litres of diesel onto the carriageway.

Firefighters worked in close liaison with the Highways Agency and the Environment Agency to resolve the incident.

A specialist leak sealing putty was applied to the fuel tank to stem the leak.

The diesel was diluted using a hose reel jet following advice and guidance given from the Environment Agency.

The northbound entry slip road is closed at junction one for Rugby.