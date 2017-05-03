London Midland trains between Rugby and Northampton cancelled after fire

Some London Midland trains between Rugby and Northampton are cancelled for the time being after a fire near the railway today (Wednesday, May 3).

The fire brigade are dealing with a fire in a goods train in Martins Yard, Northampton, after being called at 11.30am.

Trains may be amended, cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes – this is expected to continue until 1.30pm.

Rail replacement buses are running between Rugby, Northampton and Milton Keynes Central calling at all stations affected.

London Midland tickets are also valid between London Euston and Birmingham New Street on Virgin Trains services in both directions.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called to an incident at around 11:30 today (May 3) involving smoke coming for a goods train near Martins Yard, Northampton.”