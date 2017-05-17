Major delays on M69 after multiple crashes

One lane remains closed on the M69 after multiple crashes within an hour including one near Ansty which injured a man this afternoon (Wednesday, May 17).

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the motorway after a collision between a lorry and a car close to the M6 junction at around 2pm.

A 43-year-old man was treated by paramedics after complaining of lower back pain.

Initially two lanes were shut but one has reopened and there are long delays for motorists and police advised people to avoid the area.

“Police would advise motorists to avoid M69 Jct 1 to A46 southbound. Only one lane open following a collision,” Warwickshire Police tweeted.

Warwickshire Police’s operational patrol unit tweeted saying there were multiple crashes thanks to vehicles aquaplaning due to the rain.

Another crash was reported at around 2.45pm between the Walsgrave Triangle and Hinckley.

Some people have taken to social media to share their woes, including Emily Savage who tweeted: “M69 southbound to m6 slip road is standstill, don’t even bother.”

Emily tweeted again saying some motorists were ignoring the lane closure signs and blocking ambulances from getting to the incident.