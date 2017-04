Police officers were left in disbelief when a man crossed the busy M6 to take a picture of a car which crashed into the central reservation yesterday (Wednesday, April 12).

Emergency servies were called to the motorway after a silver 4x4 crashed at around 6.40pm.

No one was injured but the car was badly damaged.

Warwickshire Police’s operational patrol unit tweeted its amazement as a man crossed three lanes to take a picture of the wreckage.