Man dies in ‘serious’ crash on M45 near Dunchurch

A man has died after a ‘serious’ crash on the M45 near Dunchurch earlier this morning (Thursday, July 6).

Emergency services were called to the motorway at around 4.30am after a car crashed into the central reservation.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was got out of the car and rushed to hospital but he died shortly after arrival.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When ambulance staff got to the scene they found a car that had struck the central reservation.

“Police officers, who had arrived just before the ambulance, were getting the driver out of the car.

“He was taken onto the ambulance where ambulance staff immediately started advanced life support.

“The man was taken on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where medics were on standby.

“Sadly, despite all of the efforts, it was not possible to save the man and he was confirmed dead shortly after arrival.”

The M45 was closed eastbound between the A45 and M1 from around 5am but reopened at about 9.30am.