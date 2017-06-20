Man injured after car hits tree and flips in Rugby

A man suffered minor injuries after his car crashed into a tree and flipped onto its roof in Rugby this morning (Tuesday, June 20).

Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Lower Hillmorton Road after reports of a crash at around 10.10am.

A man in his 30s had managed to get himself out of the car and was assessed by paramedics for minor head and arm injuries, but he did not need hospital treatment.

The road was closed for recovery work but reopened after about an hour.