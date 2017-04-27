‘Minor’ injuries after Straight Mile horsebox crash

A person suffered ‘minor’ injuries after a crash involving a car and a horsebox on Straight Mile near Rugby yesterday (Wednesday, April 26).

Police and paramedics were called to the B4453 after reports of a two-vehicle crash near the A45 and A4071 at around 4.15pm.

An ambulance and a paramedic support officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service plus a critical care car from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the incident.

A Vauxhall Zafira car and a horse box collided and one patient was treated for minor muscular injuries but they did not need to go to hospital.

The accident caused delays for motorists as it is thought the road was blocked, meaning drivers were diverted.