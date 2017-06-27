More misery to come as Cawston roundabout work ends

Residents and motorists can expect more misery when driving past Cawston in the near future even though the roundabout roadworks finished on Friday (June 23).

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) refused to comment on whether the builders would be penalised for such long delays with the Coventry Road roundabout work.

The now legendary Cawston roundabout works

A right-hand turning box for the new homes to the west of Cawston was not installed while contractors redesigned the roundabout for the past eight months.

“The Redrow scheme will be implemented when the detailed design process is completed by the developer’s designer and this design is agreed in full with WCC,” a WCC spokesman said.

“The exact implementation date will depend on the need to co-ordinate these works with any other road works being carried out in the area.

“WCC will inform local residents before works commence.”

Trees on the opposite side of the road to the Redrow development were removed in May ahead of the work to widen the road to allow for the turning box.

Many have been suffering for months as a result of the delayed work, which began in October, but they were relieved when WCC’s promise of it being done by Friday was not broken.

“WCC would like to thank residents and road users for their patience whilst these necessary works have been carried out as required by the planning permission granted by Rugby Borough Council,” the spokesman said.

“The works have provided a new access to the residential development to the south of the roundabout and have improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

“The projects at Cawston roundabout and the highway works required for the Redrow home site could not be combined during this construction phase as the schemes were not granted planning permission at the same time and therefore not ready for implementation concurrently.

“The county council has contractual mechanisms in place to charge contractors for delay damages where this is appropriate.

“Any delay damages for this scheme will be determined by the project manager before final payment is made.”