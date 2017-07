A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Bilton yesterday evening (Thursday, July 13).

Emergency services were called to Lawford Road after a crash involving a grey BMW motorbike and a blue Vauxhall Vectra at the junction with Addison Road at around 5.35pm.

The male biker was immobilised by paramedics as a precaution and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The female Vauxhall driver was unhurt.