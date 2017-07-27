No trains to London Euston from Rugby on bank holiday weekend

There will be no trains from Rugby to London Euston on Saturday and Sunday of the August bank holiday weekend due to engineering work.

No trains will arrive or depart at Euston on August 26 and 27, while Network Rail reroutes a major power supply to the station to prepare for the HS2 high speed railway.

The work will affect all services on the West Coast mainline, including trains serving Birmingham New Street, Birmingham International, Rugby, Stafford, Shrewsbury, Wolverhampton, Sandwell & Dudley and Coventry.

London Midland west coast services head Steve Helfet said: “As a result of the disruption, the advice is, avoid travelling this bank holiday and save your trip to or from London for another day.

“All rail routes between the Midlands and the capital will be busy this weekend.”

Network Rail high speed rail sponsorship director Antonia Buckland said: “The advice to passengers planning travel to or from Euston station this bank holiday is clear: plan your journeys on days other than Saturday and the Sunday and only travel by train on those days if absolutely essential.

“If you do travel, trains will be busier than usual, journeys will take longer and unless you have reserved one, you won’t be guaranteed a seat.”

Peter Broadley from Virgin Trains said: “We know upgrade works can impact on people’s travel plans, particularly over a bank holiday weekend.

“There will be no trains to or from London Euston on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August, and we expect our services to be extremely popular on Friday 25 and Monday 28 August.

“If customers choose to travel, we strongly recommend they book their tickets in advance, make a seat reservation and allow longer getting to their destination. Customers should also double-check the National Rail Enquiries and our website before travelling.”