Police officer cleared over Dunchurch Road crash

A Warwickshire Police officer was cleared of gross misconduct after an accident in Rugby which left a woman with a severe brain injury.

PC Craig Wilson was on his way to an emergency incident in a marked police vehicle when he was in a collision with the woman on the A426 Dunchurch Road near the junction with Overslade Lane on March 7, 2016.

Shortly after the incident, the woman’s condition was described as ‘critical’ as she suffered a severe brain injury resulting in significant physical cognitive deficits.

The CPS determined there were insufficient grounds for a criminal prosecution and the 32-year-old officer based at Nuneaton was cleared during a hearing on Tuesday (May 9).

Head of Professional Standards for Warwickshire Police Superintendent Helena Bennett said: “It was alleged that the collision took place as a result of the standard of PC Wilson’s driving and that he breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to orders and instructions and duties and responsibilities.

“However, the chair concluded that the allegations were not proven and as a result of this the officer received no sanctions.”

The hearing was conducted by Steven Evans, an independent, legally qualified chair and followed an independent investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

