Relief no one was hurt in Rugby town centre car crash

A car smashed into railings in Rugby town centre on Saturday (July 15) - fortunately no one was hurt but bystanders were worried it could have been much worse.

A white car crashed into the barriers on North Street outside Barclays at around 1pm.

A woman in her 40s, complaining of chest, shoulder and neck pain, was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for treatment.

Warwickshire Police said no arrests were made.

The high street was busy with shoppers and visitors and many witnessed the accident.

Town centre rangers quickly rushed over to help, aiding the recovery effort and diverting traffic, earning much praise from onlookers.

Dan Weston wrote on Facebook: "Thank god for the excellent work of the town rangers I honestly don't know where we would be without them. Thanks guys keep up the great work."

Many others said it could have been much worse had the barriers not been there.

Gemma Nistorică-David said: "My hubby's bike was locked to the railings that were crashed into.

"Luckily no one was seriously hurt. His bike got a few scratches but a few minutes earlier or later and he could have been next to the barrier when it was crashed into."