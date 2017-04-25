Samaritans lend a listening ear at Rugby railway station

Samaritans volunteers will be out in force at Rugby railway station to lend a listening ear to anyone in need tomorrow (Wednesday, April 26).

London Midland, Virgin Trains, Network Rail and British Transport Police staff will be supporting the event, with the Samaritans at stations across the West Midlands.

Samaritans volunteer Mandy Poulsen will be among those chatting to travellers.

“Hundreds of thousands of people across the region travel by train every day so stations are a great place to promote the work we do,” she said.

“Life is tough and anyone can feel overwhelmed. We want people to know that you can contact Samaritans for free from any phone at any time.

“It could be work, family, health, money or relationship pressures, or anything else you need to share.

“Whatever you’re going through, we’ll be there to listen. We won’t judge but we will give you the time and space you need to work though whatever’s on your mind.”

Samaritans has been working with the rail industry and British Transport Police since 2010, training staff in suicide prevention measures and supporting those affected by incidents on the railway, as well as teaming up in the community to encourage people to reach out for help if they are struggling.

London Midland director of passenger services Tom Joyner said: “We’re proud to be working with Samaritans to help spread the word that whatever you’re going through in life, you don’t have to suffer in silence.

“Samaritans volunteers are always there on the end of a phone or on email and they will listen.

“Or you can talk to a volunteer in person at your local branch. It’s a strength, not a weakness, to reach out for support.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans. Whatever you are going through, call for free any time from any phone on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org.