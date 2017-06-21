Seven injured after minibus and lorry crash on M6

Seven people were injured after a crash between a lorry and a minibus on the M6 yesterday evening (Tuesday, June 20).

A 37-year-old man was airlifted to hospital with a suspected fractured leg while six other men suffered various injuries in the crash shortly after 5pm.

The southbound carriageway between junctions three and two was closed while the vehicles were recovered.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived on scene to find a minibus with front end damage and a lorry with rear end damage.

“All eight occupants of the minibus were out of the vehicle and standing at the roadside.

“The most seriously injured patient was a 37-year-old man with a suspected fractured leg.

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance took a man with a suspected fractured leg to hospital. Photo: Warwickshire Police

“He received treatment from ambulance staff before being carefully moved to the air ambulance, which had landed on the motorway, and flown to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“There were six more patients with minor injuries, all of whom were men.

“They were treated for knee, shoulder, leg, hand, arm and neck injuries before being transported to the same hospital by the two land ambulances.

“The driver of the lorry, a man, was uninjured in the incident.”