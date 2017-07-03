Three people hospitalised in two-car crash near Wolvey

Three people were taken to hospital, with one suspended upside down in his car, after a crash near Wolvey today (Monday, July 3).

Emergency services were called to B4114 Lutterworth Road after the crash at the crossroads with Hinckley Road after a two-car crash with one of the vehicles on its roof at around 1.25pm.

A 21-year-old woman was trapped in her blue Citroen because the door was stuck so firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release her.

She had head, neck, back, shoulder, chest, thigh and shin pain so was immobilised by paramedics, given pain relief and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

A 48-year-old man, who was the front seat passenger of the flipped black BMW, was suspended upside down for half an hour before being helped out of the car by members of the public.

He was taken to the same hospital for further assessment.

An elderly woman, who was driving the BMW, was suffering from chest pain and was also taken to hospital as well.

The road is reportedly partially blocked near to the Pesto at the Axe and Compass pub.

A one-year-old girl died after a car crash not far from there last week.