Three people injured in two-car crash near Wolvey

Three people were injured, with one taken to hospital having been cut from her car and another suspended upside down, after a crash near Wolvey today (Monday, July 3).

Emergency services were called to B4114 Lutterworth Road after a two-car crash with one of the vehicles on its roof at around 1.25pm.

An elderly woman was trapped in her blue Citroen so firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release her after the crash at the crossroads with Hinckley Road.

She had head, shoulder and chest pain so was immobilised by paramedics, given pain relief and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

A 48-year-old man, who was the front seat passenger of the flipped black BMW, was suspended upside down and helped out of the car by members of the public before emergency teams arrived.

A 21-year-old woman was also being treated by paramedics.

The road is reportedly partially blocked near to the Pesto at the Axe and Compass pub.

A one-year-old girl died after a car crash not far from there last week.