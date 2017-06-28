Trespass warning as police name boy who died at DIRFT

Police are warning people about the dangers of trespassing following the death of a young boy electrocuted at the DIRFT depot near Rugby yesterday (Tuesday, June 27).

It is understood the 11-year-old boy from Crick was on the Daventry Internation Rail Freight Terminal at around 5.20pm when he came into contact with electricity from an overhead line.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but nothing could be done to save him as he had suffered sever electrical burns.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the boy is believed to be Harrison Ballantyne, British Transport Police said.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.

Another boy, who was with him at the time, was also taken to hospital, but was uninjured in the incident.

Policing commander for the Midlands Superintendent Chris Hodgkiss said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the boy and we are doing all we can to understand exactly what led to Harrison’s death.

“We understand news of this will also be devastating to his friends and the wider community, especially four boys who were with him when the incident happened.

“We are working closely with the rail industry and local partners, including Harrison’s school, who are ensuring plans are in place to support pupils.

“As well as investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, our focus is also on preventing any other children from coming to harm in a similar way.

“With that in mind, I would urge all parents to remind their children about the dangers of trespassing on the railway, which is an extremely dangerous environment.

“We understand youngsters, particularly during the summer with lighter evenings, may be drawn to the railway but they are real tracks, with real trains and real life consequences – be smart and stay away.”

