Two people die in M1 crash at Catthorpe interchange

Two people died in a crash on the M1 at the Catthorpe interchange yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, July 4).

Three vehicles – a white Fiat 500, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white cabbed HGV lorry with a red container – crashed at around 4.10pm on the southbound carriageway between junction 20 for Lutterworth and junction 19.

The driver and passenger in the Fiat, two men in their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Corsa received hospital treatment for minor injuries. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The motorway was closed to allow for officers to carry out an investigation of the scene and re-opened last night by Highways England traffic officers.

Leicestershire Police is appealing for witnesses and is asking anyone who saw the involved vehicles beforehand or saw the collision to please contact him.

Detective Sergeant Mark Watling said: “I am also keen to speak to anyone who hasn’t as yet contacted police to please get in touch. The information you have could help our investigation so please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 454 of 4 July.