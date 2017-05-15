Two people injured after three-car crash in Easenhall

Two people were taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a crash involving three cars in Easenhall this morning (Monday, May 15).

Emergency services were called to Brinklow Road at around 6.20am after initial reports of a two-car accident.

On arrival, police officers found there were three vehicles involved.

West Midlands Ambulance Service treated two people at the scene, including a man in his 40s who was complaining of rib and neck pain, before taking them to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.