Unsung train heroes kitted out by Rugby rail operator

One of the train operators running through Rugby has helped out some unsung heroes of the industry based at the town’s railway station.

London Midland and its supplier, Arco, have kitted out the Railway Mission’s chaplains with high-visibility clothing.

The Rugby-based charity is a group of specially-trained people who offer friendship and a listening ear to anyone connected with the railways.

London Midland’s Passenger Services director, Tom Joyner, said: “The chaplaincy service has helped many people – particularly after fatalities and other incidents – and we wanted to thank them for the service they give our colleagues and customers.

“Knowing the chaplains needed some new protective clothing we talked to our supplier Arco and they kindly offered the kit for free.”

Railway Mission executive director Liam Johnston added: “This high-visibility clothing will help raise our visibility and not just because of the colour.

“Having the Railway Mission’s logo and name so visible will help identify chaplaincy team members from a distance.”