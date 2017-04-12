UPDATE: Lorry driver taken to hospital after crash on Western Relief Road

A lorry driver was injured and taken to hospital after a crash between two lorries on the Western Relief Road this afternoon (Wednesday, April 12).

Emergency services received a report of a collision on the A4071 near Thurlaston at approximately 2.40pm.

One of the drivers was hurt in the crash and taken to hospital, police said.

The crash also caused a chemical spill on the road and was being dealt with by the fire service.

The A4071 is closed in both directions between the B4453 Straight Mile and the A45, but should be open shortly.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.