UPDATE: Rugby trains delayed as fire leaves hundreds stranded

Trains at Rugby are delayed after a fire on a tour train, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded today (Wednesday, May 3).

Seven fire stations and 40 firefighters were called to Martins Yard, off Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, at 11.30am to fight a blaze that broke out in a diesel train’s engine bay.

No passengers have been hurt. "We're all laughing about in," said on customer.

The train was reportedly carrying around 300 passengers who were on a day trip to Windsor from Holyhead and are now stranded ‘with no prospect of moving anytime soon’.

John Stower, from Chester, is onboard the West Coast Rail Tours train.

“We were near Nuneaton when we had to stop. The conductors said there was a fault, but then we got moving again and they said it was fixed,” he said.

“Then someone noticed quite a lot of smoke pouring from the train.”

All train lines between Northampton and Rugby have been blocked as the fire brigade deal with the incident, London Midland has confirmed in a tweet.

London Midland tweeted: “Road transport has been arranged from Rugby, Northampton and Milton Keynes.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Mr Stower said: “We’ve been stuck on board for over two hours now. We’ve been given free tea and everyone is having a laugh about it. It’s just one of those things.

“I think we’ll just go home after this.”

Trains may be amended, cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes – this is expected to continue until 3pm.

Rail replacement buses are running between Rugby, Northampton and Milton Keynes Central calling at all stations affected.

London Midland tickets are also valid between London Euston and Birmingham New Street on Virgin Trains services in both directions.