UPDATE: Rugby trains returning to normal after train hit death

Rail services from Rugby are returning to normal after a man died when he was hit by a train at Tile Hill, near Coventry, this morning (Thursday, May 4).

All trains between Northampton and Birmingham International were temporarily cancelled and are still disrupted while they get back to normal.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “A man has sadly died after he was struck by a train at Tile Hill station this morning.

“Officers from British Transport Police were called at 10.10am and attended alongside paramedics.

“Officers are now working to identify the man and inform his family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Road transport between Birmingham International and Northampton calling at all stations as a shuttle service is due to continue until 3.30pm.

Bus drivers are accepting rail tickets while trains are not running as are alternative rail providers.

Services on the West Coast Mainline ran as normal.

*Anyone affected by this story can ring volunteers from charity The Samaritans on 116 123. Calls are free and the service is confidential.