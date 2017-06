A crash involving a van and a lorry on the M6 has been causing delays this morning (Friday, June 2).

Emergency services were called to the accident on the southbound carriageway between junctions two and one just before 8am.

A collision between a white van and a lorry has potentially damaged the central reservation. No one was injured in the crash.

All three lanes were originally closed but two reopened at around 8.20am, with the final lane reopening at around 10.30am.