Woman taken to hospital after M6 crash

A woman was taken to hospital after suffering injuries when she crashed on the M6 near Rugby this morning (Tuesday, May 2).

Emergency services were called to the motorway after reports of an accident involving one car on the southbound carriageway at around 9.25am.

A 49-year-old woman had been helped from her car which was damaged after hitting the central reservation between junctions one and two and ending up ‘at a right angle’, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

She was taken to the hard shoulder and an off-duty doctor was sitting with her when paramedics arrived.

The woman complained of neck pain, as well as having leg and back injuries, so was immobilised and taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

Two lanes were blocked by the crash and debris was on the northbound side, causing delays for motorists.