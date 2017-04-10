Woman taken to hospital after M6 motorcycle crash

A female motorcycle pillion passenger was taken to hospital after crashing on the M6 near Rugby on Saturday (April 8).

A purple Harley Davidson motorbike crashed on the motorway just before Junction 1 northbound at around 8.10pm.

Numerous paramedics and police were called to the incident.

The passenger, a woman in her 50s, suffered an ankle injury and was given pain relief at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The rider, a man in his 60s, was unhurt.

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash and is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Contact Warwickshire Police on 101, referencing incident 348 of April 8.