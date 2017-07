A person trapped in their car after a two-car crash near Dunchurch was rescued by firefighters yesterday evening (Saturday July 16).

The crash happened on the A4071, and police requested Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attend the scene at around 7.10pm.

Fire crews used specialist cutting equipment to release one person who was trapped in one of the cars.

They were at the location for almost one hour.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.